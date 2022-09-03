United Community Bank recently donated $1,000 to Trails for Recreation and Economic Development. The contribution was given to support Santa Bike Patrol which is a partnership of TRED and the Floyd County Police Department.
“Sgt. Chris Fincher and (TRED’s) Julie (Smith) have done a wonderful job with Santa Bike Patrol,” said Jarrod Floyd, Senior Vice President of United Community Bank in Rome. “The program is in its third year and has played a key role in making Christmas a happy time for so many of our local children. Community partnerships like this is what makes Rome and Floyd County so special. We are so happy we could help and hope this kicks off another successful campaign to assist more families this year.
TRED is a recognized 501(c)(3). TRED’s mission is to enhance the community’s quality of life and economic development through an accessible, multi-use trial system that promotes alternative, eco-friendly, recreation and transportation opportunities.
Smith, TRED’s Executive Director, said “This donation will provide 10 bikes for local kids this Christmas. Santa Bike Patrol is so grateful to community partners like United Community Bank that see the need and provide resources and support to fill it. Every year we are amazed at the support, both financially and in-kind, that Santa Bike Patrol receives so children can experience the joy and freedom that can only come by riding a bike.”
