United Community Bank recently welcomed Harley Yancey to its board of directors in Rome. Yancey is president of State Mutual Insurance Co., where he manages the day-to-day operations and serves on its board of directors.
“Harley will be a great addition to our board and represent United well here in Northwest Georgia,” said David Johnson, chairman of the board of directors in Rome. “We look forward to having someone so actively involved in our business community who has vast business experience and knowledge of Rome.”
Prior to joining State Mutual, Yancey practiced law for Brinson, Askew, Berry, Seigler, Richardson & Davis. He serves on many industry associations including as chairman for the Georgia Life & Health Insurance Guaranty Association and director for the Oklahoma Life & Health Insurance Guaranty Association.
“As someone who was born and raised in Rome, I’m excited to join the Rome board of directors. I feel this is a great way to contribute to the economic prosperity of the area,” said Yancey. “I’m eager to collaborate with other prominent business leaders in the area as a representative of United Community Bank.”
Yancey received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia, his juris doctor degree from the UGA School of Law, his Master of Law from the University of Alabama School of Law, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina. He resides in Rome with his wife and son.