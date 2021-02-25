Cox Byington Twyman LLP is proud to announce that our Managing Partner, Christopher P. Twyman, has been selected as a Georgia Super Lawyers honoree for 2021.
Georgia Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This honor is limited to no more than 5% of lawyers in Georgia. Twyman was previously named a Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2011-2014.
A native Roman and 1992 graduate of East Rome High School, Twyman received a Bachelor of Arts in government with a minor in history from Georgetown University in 1996. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law in1999. Focusing his practice in general litigation, Twyman handles both civil and criminal cases throughout Georgia. He also serves as counsel for Rome City Schools.
Twyman is a member of numerous professional associations, including the State Bar of Georgia, the American Bar Association, the Rome Bar Association, and the Gate City Bar Association. He is an elected member of the State Bar of Georgia Board of Governors and in 2019, the Georgia Supreme Court appointed him to the Office of Bar Admissions Board to Determine Fitness of Bar Applicants. Twyman also serves as a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development Committee, the Rome Floyd Development Authority, and serves as an adjunct professor of Business Law at Berry College.
Chris and his wife, Tashia, have two children, Christa and Myles.