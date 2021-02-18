Two Rome High students finalists in National Merit Scholarship program

Two Rome High School seniors have advanced from semifinalists to finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program for 2021.
As two of the semifinalists, Jace Clowdus and Max Timberlake are now among 15,000 other students in competition for National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $30 million.
“I mean, it’s an honor to be named a National Merit Scholar Finalist,” Clowdus said after accepting a certificate of recognition from Rome High Principal Eric Holland and Rome City Schools Superintendent Louis Byars. “There are so many opportunities that come alongside this honor, just with college and such. There are a lot of really great scholarships that I now have the chance to receive and that means a lot to me.”
Timberlake said he really didn’t expect such an outcome from taking the PSAT. He said he has been able to draw inspiration and motivation from his parents all along the way. “My parents both went to college and grad school and they really encouraged me to succeed in all of my academic achievements.” He added, “Without them I probably wouldn’t have worked as hard and accomplished as much as I have.”
Clowdus, too, gave recognition to his parents in his success as well. “My parents have really helped me become an academically successful student. They really push me to do my best, and I wouldn’t be here without them,” he smiled.
Only 7,500 Merit Scholarship winners will be selected and awarded this spring. Scholarship winners will be notified in March.