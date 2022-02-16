Luke Naddy and Elizabeth Yancey, seniors at Model High School, are two of the 45 students selected from across the state to present their research at the 2022 Georgia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.
Luke Naddy and Elizabeth Yancey, seniors at Model High School, are two of the 45 students selected from across the state to present at the Georgia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium held at the University of Georgia.
GJSHS provides high school students the opportunity to present results of their original research before a panel of judges and an audience of their peers and to compete for awards.
The primary aims are to promote research and experimentation in the sciences, engineering and mathematics at the high school level and to publicly recognize students for outstanding achievement.
Luke and Elizabeth will present the research they completed as part of the AP Capstone program at Model High School.
Luke’s project, Impact of Fatigue on the Reactive Agility of High School Football Players, was submitted in the Medicine & Health category.
Elizabeth’s project, Impact of Limited Menstruation Education, was submitted in the Behavioral Science category.
The AP Capstone is an advanced academic program that encourages students to learn and apply research and communication skills. Floyd County Schools introduced it in the 2017-2018 academic year.
Successful students at the state level advance to the National JSHS and compete for significant military-sponsored scholarships and other awards. Nationally, over 12,000 high school students participate.