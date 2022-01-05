AdventHealth Redmond is pleased to announce that Misty Traylor has been named Georgia market care management director with responsibilities at AdventHealth Redmond, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray.
Traylor has been part of the AdventHealth Redmond team for nearly 18 years and most recently served as case management director of the 230-bed facility. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville State University in Alabama.
“Misty has a proven track record of servant leadership while providing compassionate care,” said Amy Jordon, chief nursing executive of the AdventHealth Southeast Region. “Her commitment to helping our patients feel whole is evident in her work, and we are excited for her to take on this new position.”
In her new role, Traylor will work to streamline processes across the Georgia market including readmissions, length of stay, and payor guidelines to ensure a positive patient experience from admission to discharge from a case management perspective. She will enable case managers at each facility to help patients and families cope with complicated health situations in the most effective way possible to achieve a better quality of life.
“I am beyond proud to be a part of such a great team at AdventHealth,” said Traylor. “I look forward to working closely with the teams at AdventHealth Redmond, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray.”
Outside of the office, Traylor enjoys seeking out new places to discover with her family.