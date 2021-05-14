Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. announced that realtor Wendy Lignell has completed the necessary training and curriculum to receive her Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation from the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council. ABRs represent a select group of realtors who focus on working directly with buyer-clients at every stage of the home-buying process.
“One of the many characteristics that sets our sales team apart is this consistent drive for professional and personal development,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker at TTW. “Our agents are proactive about staying on top of the latest techniques, movements and trends in real estate so that they are able to provide their clients with first-class service. We are very proud of Wendy and excited to see how she continues to develop and market herself as one of the area’s go-to buyer’s agents.”
In order to receive her certification, Lignell completed her core designation course and an ABR elective course, and provided approved documentation for relevant real estate transactions that specifically demonstrated her experience and expertise. In becoming an ABR, agents like Lignell are able to further elevate their skillsets and knowledge on issues and opportunities that allow them to better serve homebuyers.
“It is so important to be able to empower clients with all the information they need to make the right real estate decisions for themselves,” said Lignell. “Getting my ABR certification was another step in making sure that my homebuyers always get the best from me as their agent and a trusted resource.”
Whether it is a client moving across town or relocating from out of state, Lignell has worked almost exclusively with buyers. Long before becoming a REALTOR and joining TTW in August 2019, the Marietta native was already engrossed in the world of real estate. Having purchased, renovated and managed different properties both professionally and personally, the certified project manager has always had some kind of hand in the industry.