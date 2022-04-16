Toles, Temple & Wright Inc. has added Terea Hauck as the newest Realtor to its growing team of real estate professionals.
The Calhoun native, who now calls Cartersville home, will focus primarily on assisting clients in Bartow and Floyd counties, as well as the surrounding areas.
“We are very excited to welcome Terea to the TTW family,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker. “Her enthusiasm, fresh ideas and familiarity with our neighboring communities will help us to better meet the needs of Bartow County and beyond.”
Before entering real estate in 2021, Hauck worked primarily in human resources. Her outgoing nature, along with an innate ability to relate to different people and be an effective communicator, made for a seamless transition into the newest chapter of her career. She is especially driven by helping and uplifting others.
“I made the move to real estate because I really enjoy building relationships and helping clients reach their goals,” said Hauck. “I love seeing dreams come true, and it’s just so personally fulfilling to know that I played a role in making it all happen.”
Hauck is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber, Greater Rome Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors. In her spare time, she enjoys being with friends and family, volunteering for different animal welfare causes, hiking, fishing, riding horses — and just being outside. Hauck and her daughter, Ada, reside near Downtown Cartersville and attend Graceland Church.
Rome News-Tribune’s Hometown is looking for some good news. Send submissions to Executive Editor John Bailey by calling 706-290-2282 or by email at romenewstribune@RN-T.com.