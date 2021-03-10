The Rome Floyd Chamber announced on Wednesday the finalists for its 2021 awards: the Exceptional 7-Young Professionals, Small Business of the Year and Emerging Small Business of the Year.
“Each year, we have the privilege of celebrating outstanding business leaders and businesses, and this year is significant," Chamber Chair Cassandra Wheeler said. "This year we honor leaders and businesses who like many persevered and thrived during the pandemic."
The Small Business of the Year award is presented to a small business that is at least five years old. This year's finalists are Armuchee Pharmacy, Heritage Sleep Concepts, Mel & Mimi, Owen Security Solutions, sweetFrog premium frozen yogurt, The Season Events, and West Express Inc.
The Emerging Small Business of the Year is awarded to honor startups in their first five years. The finalists for 2021 are Cheeky Baby, Pelican’s SnoBalls-Rome, and Romega Digital.
The Exceptional 7-Young Professionals awards are presented in partnership with Bridges Magazine.
This award recognizes seven young professionals in the community who have exhibited achievement and leadership, both personally and professionally.
The 2021 finalists are Simone Adams, Keller Williams Realty; Ivy Barber, Owen Security Solutions; Jordan Beck, Heritage Sleep Concepts; Amanda Farrell, Farrell’s Frame and Design; Sarah Huffman, City of Rome; Emilia Jackson, Floyd County Schools; Emery Johnson, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; Ford Knight, Knight Car Store; Krista Lovering, Ford, Gittings & Kane; Leah Mayo, Floyd County District Attorney’s Office; Bradley Moon, Baker Street Scientific/Unity Christian School; Strom Mull, Darlington School; Xaivier Ringer, Rome International Muralist/Rome Mural CoLab.
“The young professionals and small businesses in Rome and Floyd County are truly courageous, innovative, and resilient,” said Chamber President and CEO Jeanne Krueger. “Their servant leadership makes our community vibrant, and we see firsthand the tremendous impact these leaders make.”
The winners will be presented at the Chamber’s annual meeting, set for noon on May 6 at State Mutual Stadium, and featured in the next Bridges Magazine.