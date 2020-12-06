Georgia Highlands College has named its “Advising is Teaching Award” winners for 2020.
Assistant Professor of Biology Brandy Rogers was chosen as Faculty Advisor of the Year and Academic Advisor Josh Grant is Professional Advisor of the Year.
They were selected from nominations submitted by students.
"With the nominations, we get to see all the important ways staff and faculty advisors have an impact on our students," Quality Enhancement Program Coordinator Elizabeth Tanner said.
The Advising is Teaching Award program is part of GHC’s “Quest for Success” quality enhancement plan, which emphasizes advising as a core component of learning. Tanner said that creating required advising activities helps students set goals on their path to graduation.
Rogers said her favorite aspect of advising is seeing students gain a renewed sense of clarity and determination.
"Advising students gives us the opportunity to encourage students, to help them see their potential and to help them realize that their dreams are within reach," she said. "For me, being a part of a student’s journey and helping them design and carry out their plans is very rewarding.”
Grant started out teaching but discovered a passion to help students through advising full time.
“I could spend all day helping students at the exact moment when they needed help getting a clearer picture of what their options were and what they needed to do to accomplish their goals," Grant said. "Teaching outside the classroom – that’s what led me to professional advising.”
Both Rogers and Grant serve on GHC’s Cartersville site.