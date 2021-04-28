Berry College welcomes State Supreme Court Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren as the featured commencement speaker May 8.
Warren, sworn in by Gov. Nathan Deal on Sept. 17, 2018, will help Berry celebrate the graduation of 389 undergraduates at Berry's Valhalla Stadium. Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be 3-feet distancing between individual graduates, and between groups of family and other guests. All attendees must wear face coverings.
Warren earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Spanish, magna cum laude, from Duke University. After graduation, she served as Deputy Press Secretary for the White House Office of Management and Budget.
While earning her juris doctor degree, magna cum laude, from Duke University School of Law, she served as editor-in-chief of “Law and Contemporary Problems” and on the executive committee of the Federalist Society. Following her graduation from law school, Warren served as a law clerk to then-Chief Judge J.L. Edmondson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and to Judge Richard J. Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She also practiced as a litigation partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., where she represented clients before state and federal courts.
In 2015, Warren returned to Georgia and began service in the Office of Attorney General Sam Olens as Deputy Solicitor General and Special Counsel for Water Litigation. In Jan. 2017, she was appointed Solicitor General under Attorney General Chris Carr.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at https://www.berry.edu/webcast/.