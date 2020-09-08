Local author Tony Daniel will be at Barnes & Noble, located at Riverbend on Turner McCall, on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 2-4 p.m. to sign copies of his book "Succeeding on purpose: Strategizing your success through finding and living your purpose."
"Throughout the book, Daniel helps readers find an answer to the 'why' in their life," a release stated. "He takes readers on a journey beyond the concept of purpose to a systematic process that will help them find their purpose and how to create strategies that help them put it to work in their lives and move from success to significance."
The book is available at Barnes & Noble, amazon.com, westbowpress.com and on his website - drtonydaniel.com.
Daniel is an associate professor of management at Reinhardt University and is a management consultant specializing in leadership and management development. He is a speaker about topics of leadership and organizational management. He lives in Silver Creek with his wife, Beverly.