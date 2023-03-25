Shorter University Director of Advancement Services, Candy Edwards, has been promoted to Director of Development and Alumni Relations.
Edwards came to Shorter in 2009 as the Database Administrator and Box Office Manager. Over the years, she has been intricately involved with most all positions within the Advancement Office. Most recently serving as the Director of Advancement Services, she is now assuming the role of Director of Development & Alumni Relations. In this role, she will focus on fundraising for the University as well as building and nurturing alumni relationships.
Shorter University graduate Charles Wright returns to Shorter as Director of Public Relations. Most recently, Wright served as a Juvenile Probation Officer with Floyd County Juvenile Court, where he worked with at-risk youth and families, connecting them with community organizations and local services. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Shorter in 1995.
“I am thankful to have joined the Shorter University family and look forward to sharing with the public how Shorter is preparing students through a Christ-centered education,” Wright said.
Elizabeth Treglown has accepted the role of Director of Advancement Services. She brings over 20+ years of project management, digital marketing, and communications experience to Shorter University. She will be responsible for working closely with all Advancement staff by providing data needed for the successful implementation of fundraising strategies, gift processing, data entry and reporting.
“She has been crucial to building all areas of Advancement, including marketing and public relations, alumni relations, church relations, and all facets of fundraising. I would also like to welcome Charles Wright, as our new Director of Public Relations and Beth Treglown, as our new Director of Advancement Services,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless.
