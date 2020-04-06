Shorter University has announced recipients of competitive scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Rome resident Maura Ansley Duke received a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. She is a transfer student from Georgia Highlands College and is the daughter of Al and Amy Duke.
Rome resident Julissa Vazquez received a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. The transfer student from Georgia Highlands College is the daughter of Maricela Vazquez and Octavio Vazquez. She has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She was salutatorian for Coosa High School’s Class of 2017, a Ronald McDonald House Charities Scholarship recipient for the Atlanta area, and a recipient of the Hispanic Heritage Atlanta Youth Award. She is a catechist for Saint Mary’s Church Saturday School.
Rome resident Ada Grace Williams received a Presidential Scholarship. The Armuchee High School senior is the daughter of Shana and Chad Williams. She is a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a high honor graduate for Armuchee’s Class of 2020. She is also active in the Spanish Honor Society.