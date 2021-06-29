Shane Arp has been named as the new Armuchee attendance area athletic director and will serve Armuchee Middle School and Armuchee High School.
“Coach Arp is a great coach, an admired educator, an effective leader, and most importantly, he is a man of strong character and integrity. There is no one better suited to lead the Armuchee area athletic programs than Shane Arp,” AMS Principal Chad Moore said in a statement. “He is well respected throughout the Armuchee community and he has a heart for our kids and helping them to be successful. I am very proud of Coach Arp and I am very excited about the future of our athletic programs with him as the new Armuchee Area Athletic Director.”
Arp’s coaching experience includes serving as a head coach for middle school track, middle school football, and high school softball for a combined 15 seasons and an assistant coach for middle and high school baseball, middle school football and middle school girls basketball for a combined 13 seasons.
“Coach Arp possesses an abundance of knowledge in athletics administration at the middle and high school levels which make him a great fit for this position," AHS principal John Rhodarmer said. "Coach Arp has a passion for the Armuchee schools and community. I believe his knowledge and background will help the Armuchee Schools continue to build quality, successful athletic programs for our middle and high school students."
Arp was most recently an assistant coach for the AMS girls basketball team, AMS athletic director, and teacher on special assignment at AMS. Moving forward, he will split time in the physical education departments of AMS and AHS and serve as an assistant coach for the AMS girls basketball team along with his athletic director responsibilities.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity and trust given by Dr. Rhodarmer and Mr. Moore to lead the athletic programs in the Armuchee schools!," Arp said. "I look forward to working with our coaches, student-athletes, administration, and community to continue building successful athletic programs in the Armuchee area schools."