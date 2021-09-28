Shorter University graduate Sarah Bradfield has returned as the school's director of development and alumni.
“We are delighted to welcome Sarah home to Shorter as part of our university advancement team,” said Ben Bruce, vice president for university advancement. “She will do a tremendous job of encouraging donors and alumni to engage with Shorter and to support the university as we move forward into a bright future. She brings a dynamic combination of energy, hard work, and creativity.”
Most recently, Bradfield served as the development director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, where she was an integral part of resource development.
Bradfield earned a bachelor of science in Education from Shorter in 2004 and a master of science in Special Education from Western Governors University in 2011.