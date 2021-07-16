Rome’s Junior Service League recently celebrated the conclusion of its 87th year with an annual May dinner hosted at the Coosa Country Club.
Current Junior Service League President, Deana Perry, gave her annual report at the event and introduced the incoming President, Cristine Pilgrim, for the 2021-22 year.
During the dinner, members also took time to recognize the incoming provisional members: Abby Stuckey, Julie Grigsby, Emma Wells, Libby Lanier, April Davis, Lane Rice, Chelsea Losch, Mallory Osborne and Laura Green. They also noted members moving from provisional to active status for the upcoming year: Brey Bagley, Jessica Beam, Regan Buckley, Rebekah Butler, Hillary Daniel, Lindsey Fox, Katie Lightner, Cassie McHone, Melanie Morris, Megan Otwell, Katy Reabe, Erin Huffman, Kearstin Schmidt and Michelle Virtue.
Shannon Kennedy-Newby and Amy Cox were selected as the 2021-22 recipients of the Dawn Baker Heart and Hand award that celebrates an active member’s outstanding dedication, commitment and service throughout their time in League.
Ashley Garner was also named Sustainer of the Year for her continued support of Junior Service League and active service in the community.
The club's fall poinsettia sale raised over $45,000, which is the most money they have raised in the sale since 2012.
This past year JSL was able to give away $16,000 in supplies for all Rome City and Floyd County schools, equipping over 2,400 students with supplies for a successful year. This summer the JSL Provisional members will be picking up, sorting, and delivering school supplies to all of the local schools.
To complete their service requirements for the year, members donated their time to such various organizations as Boys and Girls Club, Good Neighbors, Harbor House, Hospitality House, Restoration Rome, Brighter Birthdays and the YMCA.
Earlier in the League year, board and provisional members joined together for a service project that benefitted the Sweet Cocoon, a local nonprofit building a retreat in Rome for disabled and seriously ill children and their families. All efforts combined, the ladies of JSL invested OVER 12,000 volunteer hours in our beloved Rome and Floyd County.
JSL announced the board members for the 2021-22 League year: Cristine Pilgrim, Dawn Williams, Julia Douglas, Erin Shell, Sarah Martin, Kristin Broyles, Courtnay Griffin, Nicole Waln, Amber Taylor, Lenora Doss, Erin Huffman, Kellie Wolfe, Bess Graham, Amy Cox, Elizabeth Powell, Strom Mull, Shannon Kennedy-Newby, Megan Otwell, Dawn Williams, Jill Salter, Kristin Hall and Deana Perry.
To learn more about the Junior Service League of Rome and the initiatives it supports, visit www.jslofrome.com or head to the Facebook page, JSL of Rome.