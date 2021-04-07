Rome realtor Steve Graves has been appointed to a five-year term on the Georgia Real Estate Commission. Graves, an agent with Hardy Realty, will succeed Paul Brower, whose term expired in January.
Graves is one of six members of the board.
The realtor said he is excited and honored to have the opportunity to serve.
Graves said he got the post after telling an influential state leader that he felt Rome was hurting from the lack of volunteer leaders on state boards.
"I said if I'm asked to serve on something, if it's something I think I could make a difference in, I would be more than happy to to," he said. "That's how it all went down."
He has been a realtor since 1994 and an associate broker at Hardy since 2007. He is licensed in both Georgia and Alabama and sells residential, commercial and industrial space all over North Georgia and Northeast Alabama.
Chris Kerr, a fellow agent at Hardy, said it is going to be nice to have someone who is an active agent on the commission, someone aware of the working conditions in the industry.
Graves is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and is currently the vice chair of the Floyd County Airport Commission.
He is also active with the Armuchee Ruritan Club and has taken on a leadership position with the Floyd County Schools Superintendent's Advisory Council.
The Georgia Real Estate Commission is led by another life-long Roman, Lynn Dempsey, and its public member is Lee Dollar of Lindale.
Other members are the chair, Cindy Rampley of Fayetteville; vice chair, Jerry Warshaw of Atlanta; Brenda Thompson of Athens; and Clayton Foster of Flowery Branch.