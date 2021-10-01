The Georgia Bureau of Investigation promoted Brian Johnston to special agent in charge of the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the agency announced Friday.
Johnston will be responsible for supervision of the staff assigned to this statewide unit that conducts both proactive and reactive investigations involving child exploitation to include child pornography, child sex trafficking, and the forensic examination of electronic devices.
Johnston’s duties will also include being the commander of Georgia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Georgia ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC Task Forces nationwide and consists of over 260 affiliate members from state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies within Georgia.
Johnston began his law enforcement career with the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles in 1995 and was promoted to assistant chief parole officer prior to moving to the GBI in 2001. Johnston has held assignments with the GBI as a Special Agent at the Metro Fugitive Squad, Atlanta Regional Office, West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Major Theft Unit.
Johnston was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the CEACC Unit in 2012 and has served as the ASAC for the Calhoun Regional Office since 2019. SAC Johnston is a member of the GBI’s Special Enforcement Team and is a Georgia P.O.S.T. certified instructor.
Johnston graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Justice Studies in 1995 and received a Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University in 2017. SAC Johnston is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.
SAC Johnston is from Rome and currently resides in Cumming.