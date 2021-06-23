The Georgia selection committee for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching has selected Phyllis Morrison from Rome Middle School as a 2021 state-level finalist in the Mathematics award category.
The mathematics category includes mathematics, technology, and computer science and the science category includes science and engineering. Georgia-level finalists will be honored at state ceremonies this year.
Up to three finalists in each award category, Mathematics and Science, are forwarded to a National Selection Committee composed of K–12 teachers, administrators, university professors, and STEM education researchers who will meet to select the PAEMST awardees at the national level.
The teachers chosen to be Presidential Awardees will be notified by the White House, honored in Washington, D.C., will receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation; and join a cadre of award-winning teachers who can impact STEM education in our state and nationally.