Rome Middle School seventh grader Kaylee Harper is one of three students in the United States to win a scholarship to attend Auburn University’s sixth annual junior veterinarian summer camp.
The College of Veterinary Medicine partners with the University Office of Professional and Continuing Education to offer Vet Camps each summer to youth interested in the veterinary medicine profession.
“Become a Veterinarian” camp, offers hands-on learning to sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students. Campers are given the opportunity to learn about veterinary medicine first-hand in classrooms, laboratories, and outdoor facilities that include Auburn’s raptor, equine, dairy, beef, and swine units. In addition, campers dive into topics like public health, food animals, wildlife, anatomy, imaging, and first aid.
Harper said that it was her experience caring for the animals on her family’s farm that inspired her to pursue veterinary medicine.
“Ever since being a little girl I have dreamed of becoming a veterinarian,” Harper said. “This will allow me to have hands-on experience that I can bring back to my own home where we have a farm with large animals. I am also excited to learn about X-rays and first aid. Maybe Ms. Hamby will let me bring back some of the things I will learn to the AG room.”
Harper is also the upcoming Future Farmers of America president at RMS.
She will also get a glimpse into campus life as she will reside in Auburn’s resident dormitories for the duration of the camp.
The 2022 Junior Vet Camp scholarship contest was offered nationwide. The other winners are from Texas and Maryland. The camp will take place June 26-July 1.
