Rome Hosts Optimist Club's oratorical competition

Tristan Barber of Holly Springs took first place honors and Samiksha Gaherwar of Cumming placed second in the Optimist area oratorical contest held Saturday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church. They are flanked by the Georgia/Tennessee GATEway District governor Gerald Johnson and Zone 3 district governor Rudy Corn.
Georgia’s GATEway District of Optimist International held its annual area oratorical contest in Rome on Saturday. The district covers all of Georgia and a major portion of Tennessee.
Each contestant spoke on the topic “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
The first place winner was Tristan Barber, a Sequoyah High School sophomore representing Zone 2 and the Holly Springs Optimist Club. Second place was awarded to Zone 3 candidate Samiksha Gaherwar, a senior at Suwanee’s Lambert High School and a resident of Cumming. She represented the Forsyth-Cumming Optimist Club.
Natalie Long, a ninth grade student at Model High School, and Ellery McClain, a seventh grade student at Armuchee Middle School -- winners at the preliminary qualifying event held March 5 -- represented the Rome Noon Optimist Club and Zone 1.
Other students competing were Taryn Mareau of Holly Springs and Sanjana Diddige of Cumming.
Zone 1 is led by lieutenant governor Dr. Robert Puckett of Rome, and both recent events were held in the chapel at Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
Barber and Samiksha will advance to the GATEway District finals to be held April 30 at West Georgia College in Carrollton. The winner there will receive a college scholarship and become eligible to participate in the international competition in St. Louis, Mo, July 20-22 where students from around the world will compete for $150,000 in scholarships awarded by the Optimist International Foundation.
The district is divided into 13 zones. Zone 3 Lt. Gov. Rudy Corn of Gainesville presided at the Rome event and GATEway District Gov. Gerald Johnson of Carrollton presented the awards, said Carol Willis, event coordinator.