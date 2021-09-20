Rome High School student Alanna Meier was named by State School Superintendent Richard Woods as one of 66 members of his Student Advisory Council.
Throughout the year, these students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.
“Year after year, my Student Advisory Council is an invaluable resource as I make decisions that impact students across the state,” Woods said. “Getting to know these students and seeking their feedback and perspectives allows all of us at the Georgia Department of Education to make the best possible policy choices.”
Members were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants in grades 10-12.
The applications were reviewed and scored by a panel of GaDOE staff members. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education.