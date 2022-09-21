A MidMod Tour of Homes hosted by the Rome Area Heritage Foundation on Sunday raised over $8,000 in ticket sales and sponsorships to benefit the Davies Shelters.
More than 150 tickets were sold for the event. Patrons were able to view six historic mid-century residences in Rome. A membership party following the tour allowed RAHF members to enjoy food and drink and spend a bit more time in one of the stunning residences.
“Mid-Century Modern homes are few and far between in the Southeast, yet Rome has a small number of unique properties that deserve to be celebrated, said Jeb Arp, RAHF co-president who organized the tour.
“Preservation is not only about saving 100 year old houses and buildings with white columns and red brick,” he said. “RAHF seeks to celebrate the diversity of styles in Rome and Floyd County.”
The tour is the third one that RAHF has organized in the last few years. The first tour focused on one property in each of the six National Register districts. The second highlighted downtown residences.
Sunday’s tour included two homes on Whippoorwill built by local architect Art Cleavinger. These homes included original light fixtures, intercom systems, pastel bathrooms, obscure glass panels with vertical patterning, cedarwood from the Kessler’s building in downtown Rome, tongue and groove siding, and interior/exterior Roman brick.
In Old East Rome, the Huff House, designed by Atlanta architect John Cherry, featured original California Redwood interior paneling as well as a unique double-sided fireplace.
Two of the residences were designed by Joe Amisano: Skyhaven in Old East Rome and the Wyatt House in College Heights. Skyhaven, designed in 1955, features steel and concrete construction with wide open spaces and floor to ceiling windows. The Wyatt House was designed in 1956 and features stunning Hollywood Regency decorations.
A home in College Heights also was on tour. Built in 1956, it was recently renovated to restore many original features.
Sponsors included Nook and Cranny Home Inspections, Toles, Temple & Wright, Hardy Realty, Jeb Arp and Katie Edwards Realtors, Vickie Hill with Synovus Mortgage, Greater Community Bank, Fast Printing and Dogwood Restorations.
RAHF has partnered with the Davies Shelters for each of the three #thisplacematters tours and donates all proceeds from the tour. This special partnership is mutually beneficial; homes and architecture can be celebrated while raising funds to support our community members who do not have secure housing, Arp said.