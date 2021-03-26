Betsy Hight Richie has joined the sales team at Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. as one of the agency’s newest realtors.
The fifth-generation Roman is no stranger to real estate. In addition to having bought, sold and managed a variety of different properties over the years, she is also a second-generation realtor. Richie is a 1998 graduate of Darlington School and a 2002 graduate of Presbyterian College. She and her husband, Brian, met in college while she was pursuing her degree in early childhood education. After returning to Georgia upon graduation, she worked as an elementary school teacher in the Atlanta area. Following a few moves out of state, the family was able to relocate back to Richie’s beloved hometown. After being a stay-at-home mom for several years, she returned to the classroom at Rome First Preschool, before ultimately starting an exciting new chapter in the real estate sector.
She and her husband are the parents of Elizabeth, Emily and Will. In her spare time, Richie enjoys photography, getting together with friends, and walking the miles of trails that Rome has to offer. Richie and her family are members of First Baptist Church of Rome, where she serves on several committees. She also volunteers her time for Good Neighbor Ministries and is a sustaining member of the Junior Service League of Rome. In addition to her community involvement, Betsy Hight Richie is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rome Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors.