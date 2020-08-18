Berry College is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degree, according to The Princeton Review.
The education services company profiles and recommends Berry in the 2021 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 386 Colleges.”
Berry is also on the following ranking lists in the guide: Best Southeastern, Most Beautiful Campus (No.12) and Most Engaged in Community Service (No. 17).
Only about 14% of America’s 2,800 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, which is one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications.The company chooses the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges.
“We salute Berry College for its outstanding academics and we are truly pleased to recommend it to prospective applicants searching for their personal ‘best-fit’ college,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief.
The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges in the book from 1 to 386. Instead, it reports 62 ranking lists of top 20 schools in the book in various categories important to prospective applicants and their parents. The rankings in this edition are based on the company’s surveys of 143,000 students at the 386 schools in the book.
The Princeton Review also considers data it gathers from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences for this project.
The Princeton Review’s school profiles and 62 ranking lists in The Best 386 Colleges are posted at www.princetonreview.com/best386 where they can be searched for free with site registration.