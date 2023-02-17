Mimi Richards cuts a ponytail from fellow Toles, Temple & Wright employee Luke Chaffin during a Facebook Live event to raise money for Cancer Navigators. The event raised $3,000. Nine ponytails were donated to Wigs for Kids.
Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. recently hosted a two-week fundraiser encouraging members of the community, including TTW agents, to “Pony Up for Cancer Navigators.”
The culmination of the peer-to-peer fundraising challenge was TT&W's Luke Chaffin's haircut that took place on Facebook Live, along with the announcement of the total donations raised, on Valentine’s Day.
Donors were encouraged to make $14 donations to coincide with the date.
Some 12 inches, including nine ponytails, were cut by Chaffin's colleagues, REALTORS Mimi Richards and Leslie H. Pearson – the top two agent donors from our office.
Also featured on the Facebook Live was a special Q&A with Sarah Husser, fundraising and community outreach coordinator for Cancer Navigators, who shared more about the history of the organization, events and programming – specifically the impact that a one-time $14-donation can have on the life of a cancer patient and their family.
More than $3,000 was raised for Cancer Navigators to help the non-profit continue to provide patients and their caregivers with reassurance, resources and renewal.