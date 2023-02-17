Luke Chaffin haircut

Mimi Richards cuts a ponytail from fellow Toles, Temple & Wright employee Luke Chaffin during a Facebook Live event to raise money for Cancer Navigators. The event raised $3,000. Nine ponytails were donated to Wigs for Kids.

 Contributed
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In