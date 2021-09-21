Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center has received the American Heart Association's Gold Plus quality award for stroke treatment.
The Get With The Guidelines - Stroke program recognizes hospitals that meet nationally recognized, research-based guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.
“Piedmont Cartersville is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” said Chris Mosley, CEO.
Program participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.
“Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and director of acute stroke services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Piedmont Cartersville also was recognized with the Association' Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award for timely treatment with tPA, the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, and the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.