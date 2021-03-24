Sometimes teens need to be influenced and taught by their peers and that is exactly what students at Pepperell High School continue to do.
Briley Cordle and Nikki Fosha have been selected for the 2021-2022 Teens in the Driver Seat Teens Advisory Board.
“This will be Briley’s third year on the national peer to peer advisory board and Nikki’s first year,” said Alana Ellenburg, TDS advisor at Pepperell High.
“Both of these students are leaders inside and outside of the classroom and both will have an opportunity to make a difference on the national level. ... They will now have a platform to speak, teach, and advise other teens to be safe drivers and help save the lives of teens nationwide," Ellenburg said.
Started in 2002, Teens in the Driver Seat focuses solely on traffic safety. Teens help shape the program and are responsible for implementing it and educating their peers and parents.
Texas A&M Transportation Institute provides the science, guidance and project resources. The Georgia program, started in 2010, is sponsored by Georgia Department of Transportation, General Motors, and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
Pepperell has had strong student participation from the start.
The school won the Georgia Teens in the Driver Seat Cup the first four years until it changed to an All-Star schools program. They have been awarded All-Star school status every year since. Six other Pepperell students have held TAB positions in the past.