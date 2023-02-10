Pepperell FFA members Andrea Almaras and Tanna Stamey were named finalists of the Sub-Area 1 FFA Speaking Career Development Events. The events were held at Sonoraville High School, and they will compete for area honors on March 7 at Cambridge High School. The area winner will advance to the state level at the Georgia FFA Convention in Macon.
Almaras was one of 10 members selected out of 54 contestants in the FFA Creed Career Development Event, which allows students to develop leadership skills by participating in public speaking activities and by stimulating interest in leadership and citizenship. Participants must recite the FFA Creed from memory and answer questions from the judges indicating familiarity with the subject and the ability to think quickly. Participants are judged on voice, stage presence, power of expression, general effect, and response to questions.
Stamey was one of 6 members selected out of 24 contestants competing in the FFA Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event designed to develop agricultural leadership. Participants are required to write and deliver a speech on an agricultural-related topic. The participants are judged on content and composition of the manuscript, voice, stage presence, power of expression, general effect and response to questions asked by a panel of judges.
FFA is a national organization of over 600,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.