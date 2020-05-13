Barbara Penson, Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court has recently been elected by her 7th Judicial Administrative District clerk peers to serve a two-year term as 7th Judicial Administrative District director. This position fulfills the duties of keeping all clerks in the district up to date on legislation, keeping all clerks informed of changes and alerts, serving as the voice of the 7th District Clerks to Senators and Legislators on new or upcoming laws that affect their daily operations.
Penson chosen to serve at 7th Judicial Administrative District director
