Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Ethan Pender, of Rome, to serve on the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism. Pender is a student at the University of Georgia, where he studies political science and Spanish.
At the university, he has been involved in the Student Government Association, where he serves as attorney general, administering all student elections. Pender has also been involved in Republican politics in Georgia, serving two terms as the chairman of the College Republicans at UGA.
In this position, he connected students to contacts, resources, internships, and opportunities to spark students' interests in public service and to further their goals of contributing to their communities.
Originally from Rome, Georgia, he now resides in Athens while he finishes his education. Pender also holds a Public Affairs Professional Certificate in Applies Politics from UGA.