Matt Peer has been named Darlington's assistant head of school for enrollment management, effective July 1.
“Our goal in making strategic changes to the school’s administrative structure is to promote growth while capitalizing on the strengths of our leaders,” said Head of School Brent Bell. “This will allow us to successfully carry out our mission while best supporting our students and teachers along the way.”
Since being named director of enrollment management in 2020, Peer has worked with his team to develop a long-range strategic plan that has resulted in an increase in both enrolled students and net tuition revenue.
“He has also been the driving force behind Darlington’s tuition rebalance and our efforts to provide the best possible education at the lowest possible cost,” said Bell.
As assistant head of school for enrollment management, Peer will continue to lead the school’s enrollment and retention efforts while also overseeing the school's year-round athletic academies.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work directly with the directors of our soccer, golf and tennis academies in this enhanced role,” said Peer. “These three programs are unique in the North American boarding school landscape, combining academic excellence through our college-prep curriculum while also showcasing our student-athletes’ athletic talents."
Peer’s previous roles at Darlington have included director of upper school from 2014-2020 and director of student life from 2010-2014. Prior to coming to Darlington, he taught history; worked in the dean's office; and coached football, hockey, and lacrosse at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut and the Cardigan Mountain School in New Hampshire.