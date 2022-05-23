PAM Studios awards scholarships to local high school seniors

Playa Azul Media Studios awarded scholarships to Floyd County College and Career Academy student Jaleigha Harris (pictured) and Rome City Schools College and Career Academy students Fiona Carey and Darlyn Morales.
Playa Azul Media Studios announced it has awarded scholarships to Floyd County College and Career Academy student Jaleigha Harris and Rome City Schools College and Career Academy students Fiona Carey and Darlyn Morales.
Harris recently directed a parody of the popular sitcom “The Office” called "The Classroom," which won first place in the 2021 Rome International Film Festival student competition. Carey and Morales also took home top honors by earning Gold at the SkillsUSA State Competition for their 30-second, public service announcement about anxiety in teenagers.
PAM Studios is dedicated to providing high school and college scholarship opportunities to female and minority students that are interested in the television and film industry. The scholarships follow the December awarding of the 2021 PAM Studios Scholarship to Emory University student Kheyal Roy-Meighoo.
“We are proud to award these deserving high school seniors with scholarships that will enable them to pursue their passion of working in the film industry,” PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll said. “Seniors Jaleigha Harris, Darlyn Morales and Fiona Carey are already making waves with their incredibly creative work.”
Following their win at SkillsUSA Georgia, Carey and Morales will advance to compete in Television (Video) Production at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta this summer.
Rome PAM Studio will continue to engage and nurture young talent through their ‘Grown In Rome’ initiative with local high schools and area colleges.