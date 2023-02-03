Open Door Home’s youth received an outpouring of gifts this holiday season from local businesses and individuals. Wishlists were offered through Amazon and shared via social media. The home received $5,512 in monetary donations and $7,500 in gifts. The youth are grateful for everyone who helped treat them to a true Christmas experience.
Open Door Home would also like to thank those who made its Clubs & Clays fundraiser a success. The 2022 event raised almost $60,000 for the home. Mark your calendars for the 2023 event — Nov. 2, 2023.
Title sponsor: Zaxby’s; Ball Drop Sponsor: Georgia Power, Albatross Sponsors: Riverside Gourmet & Woodford Clothing; Eagle Sponsors: Jordan Shivers, Marglen, Pridemore & Cox and Birdie Sponsors: Brooks Building Group, Marglen Industries, CedarChem, Kingston Downs, Ford Gittings & Kane, Atrium Health Floyd, Starr Matthews, Patriot Mills, Mark E. Fisher D.D.S., Integrated Fiber Solutions, Harbin Clinic, Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics, and Georgia Highlands College.
All proceeds go directly to Open Door Home, a nonprofit organization. The home’s residential facilities provide emergency and extended care to youth who have been neglected and/or abused, runaway/homeless youth and young adults ages 18-21 in our Independent Living Program. Open Door Home strives to help each child reach his or her full potential to live healthier, happier and more productive lives.
A very special thanks to the following donors who supported Open Door Home very generously in 2022: Cattleman’s Association, Hardy Realty, Pleasant Valley North, SantaCon, Scott Thompson, Steve Holt, Sunny Hill Baptist Church, Three Circles Foundation, Unity Christian School, VT Industries, and Whit’s Lemonade Stand.
