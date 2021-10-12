Rome-based Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living has promoted Kathy Baker to assistant director.
The nonprofit is dedicated to empowering people of any age who have disabilities of all types. The organization provides services and programs and works in partnership with each person to achieve their chosen goals.
Baker has been with the center for 10 years and has a hearing disability. She said she has been able to connect with her consumers and the general public because of her disability.
She has extensive training in the Americans with Disabilities Act, inclusivity and emergency preparedness and is continuing her training virtually and on location when permitted.
Born and raised in Alabama, Baker is a mother of one and grandmother of three. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She is currently allowed to live in the same home with 2 cats and a Husky, as she is their primary caregiver.
The NWGa CIL serves 15 counties in the region: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.