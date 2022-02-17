AdventHealth announced that Garrett Nudd was recently named associate vice president of marketing and brand strategy for the Georgia Market, which includes AdventHealth Redmond, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray.
Previously, Nudd served as director of marketing and communications at AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray and president of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation. In his new role, he will keep his responsibilities as president of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation.
“Garrett is an excellent leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience in marketing and communications,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the Southeast Region. “I’m confident that through his leadership, he will bring significant value to our marketing and brand strategies across the Georgia Market.”
Nudd served on the AdventHealth corporate rebrand team that led the system-wide rebrand in 2019, which included transitioning Gordon Hospital to AdventHealth Gordon. He continues to serve on the company’s Marketing and Brand Leadership and Brand Strategy committees.
Prior to joining AdventHealth in 2015, Nudd owned an award-winning photography studio in Chattanooga. There, he was involved in supporting multiple charities including the Craniofacial Foundation, On Point, Siskin Children’s Institute, Chattanooga Room in the Inn and more. Nudd was a frequent speaker at state, national and international photography workshops on the topics of marketing, branding and leveraging community partnerships. Previously, Nudd served in marketing and communications capacities at AdventHealth Celebration and at AdventHealth’s corporate office in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
“I love AdventHealth’s mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ and our feel whole brand promise,” said Nudd. “I am excited to work with our team to expand our mission across Northwest Georgia even further and deeper than we have before.”
Nudd and his wife, Joy, participated in Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars in 2021, winning the People’s Choice Award for raising $60,000 for United Way. He also serves on the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and the Calhoun Middle School Governance Team. He has been involved in Rotary Club International, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes board and Leadership Calhoun-Gordon County. The Nudds have three daughters: Graycen, Campbell and Spencer. In his free time, he enjoys golf, reading, writing and gardening.