Berry College has named a U.S. Air Force Academy professor and leader as the new Director of the Berry Center for Integrity in Leadership, effective July 1.
Robert Reimer is a U.S. Air Force officer and Command Pilot with 25 years of military experience and expertise in leadership development. He currently serves as Deputy Chief of the Research and Scholarship Division for USAFA’s Center for Character and Leadership Development, where he is an associate professor and Senior Military Faculty member. His area of expertise is the characteristics of leaders, leadership practice, and consequential organizational phenomena.
“I am deeply appreciative to have the opportunity to collaborate with Berry College’s students, faculty, staff, and community leaders,” Reimer said. “Together we will sustain and advance a culture of mentorship and experiential learning that feeds student aspirations to live as leaders of integrity.”
Reimer has experience leading organizations and promoting change that enhances development and performance. In addition to leadership roles at USAFA, he also worked overseas as an executive consultant to senior military, political and civilian leaders on training and education for the Afghan Air Force, where he helped create organizations and programs that prioritized long-term student success. Earlier in his career, Reimer served as an instructor pilot in the KC-135 and C-17 where he nurtured the professional development of Air Force pilots and crew members.
“Dr. Reimer brings a unique set of experiences and strengths to BCIL, rooted in his work at the U.S. Air Force Academy, as a leader of individuals and groups, and through his work as an organizational psychologist,” said Berry Associate Provost David Slade. “Dr. Reimer will make the BCIL experience even more purposeful and accessible to students across the Berry community.”