Morris presented with Governor’s Award for Arts and Humanities

Darlington alumnus Billy Morris, CEO of Morris Communications in Augusta, is one of 10 individuals and organizations in Georgia to receive one of the ninth annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities.
Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp presented the awards in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.
“I’m honored to recognize the organizations and individuals whose efforts have preserved and enhanced our culture and stories to create a better Georgia,” Kemp said. “When our arts and humanities sectors thrive, we see prosperity and revitalization in communities across our state.”
As a Darlington student, Morris was a member of the staff of The Darlingtonian student newspaper. He now leads Morris Communications, a diversified, mid-sized media company operating across the United States and abroad. The company owns and operates newspapers, radio stations, visitor publications, magazines and book publishing businesses, event marketing, and online services.
“Billy Morris is the definition of a servant leader,” said Darlington Head of School Brent Bell. “I love what he shares about seeing a problem and working to solve it. We hope all of our students will see the world in that way.”
Morris is also founder and chairman of the board of the Morris Museum of Art, which he established in memory of his parents. It is the first museum to focus on the art and culture of the American South.
In memory of his father, he also established the Morris Eminent Scholar’s Chair in Art at Augusta State University and the William S. Morris Chair of Newspaper Strategy and Management at the University of Georgia. In memory of his mother, he established the Florence Hill Morris Scholarship at Columbia Theological Seminary.