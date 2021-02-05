Avi Singh, a sixth-grade student at Model Middle School, won the 2021 Floyd County Schools Gifted Oratorical Contest.
The oratorical event was started in 2009 to allow gifted students to display their academic skills and connect with other students. The 2021 contest was the 12th annual competition and used the speech theme "healing the world with optimism.”
Singh and participants from Armuchee Middle, Coosa Middle, Model Middle, and Pepperell Middle participated in the competition virtually.
Gifted students competed at the school level to represent their school and advance to the system contest. The top two school qualifiers from each middle school participated in the system contest. The contest was judged by retired educators of Floyd County Schools, Jan Mendence, Gail Silver and Sarah Whitley. The contestants were scored on poise, speech content, delivery, and overall effectiveness. The speech could be no more than five minutes.
The winners of the contest were:
Armuchee Middle
First place: Ansley Cordle, seventh-grade
Second place: Tori Vitello, seventh-grade
Coosa Middle
First place: Kayne Couch, sixth-grade
Second place: Anna Francis, seventh-grade
Model Middle
First place: Avi Singh, sixth-grade
Second place: Eva Grace Petty, seventh-grade
Pepperell Middle
First place: Caedmon Burnette, sixth-grade
Second place: Ryder Ashmore, seventh-grade
Overall Winners
First place: Avi Singh, sixth-grade, Model Middle
Second place: Kayne Couch, sixth-grade, Coosa Middle
Third place: Ansley Cordle, seventh-grade, Armuchee Middle