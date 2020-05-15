Sara Grace Abernathy was recently named the 1st District winner of the Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest.
A seventh-grade student at Model Middle School, Abernathy won a $100 prize for being the top winner from Georgia Farm Bureau’s 1st District, which includes 15 counties in Northwest Georgia. She is the daughter of Dave and Marcia Abernathy of Kingston.
The contest was open to all sixth through eighth graders in Georgia, and 67 county Farm Bureaus submitted essays to be considered for district and state awards. A winner was selected from each of GFB’s 10 districts and the state winner was selected from the 10 district essays.
In their essays, students were asked to discuss the relationship between farmers and natural resources. Students were instructed to explore the role natural resources play on farms and how farmers protect their natural resources. Essays were judged on clarity of thought and writing skill. Abernathy’s essay can be read by visiting www.gfb.ag/1Abernathy.
“Georgia Farm Bureau’s Middle School Essay Contest is where research and creativity meet to allow students a chance to challenge their writing skills. We provide a topic, the students do the research, and then they help us tell the story of agriculture,” said GFB Women’s Leadership Committee Chairman Heather Cabe. “This group of students clearly researched ag-accurate information resulting in essays of which I’m confident farmers across Georgia will be proud.”
The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee coordinated the statewide contest. Locally, Floyd County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest.
“We are proud of Sara Grace for being selected as the GFB 1st District winner of the Georgia Farm Bureau Essay Contest,” said Floyd County Farm Bureau President Ivy Lowery. “On behalf of Floyd County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank the students and teachers who participated in our essay contest.”