Kendell Pewitt, from Model High School, is one of the 45 students selected from the state of Georgia to attend the virtual Georgia Junior Science & Humanities Symposium as a presenter who will participate in the oral presentation competition Feb. 28 - March 2.
GJSHS culminates with the selection of five Presenters to win an expense-paid trip to the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. Two of these five finalists will have the opportunity to present their research and in the oral presentation competition at the NJSHS, and the other three will be invited to enter the NJSHS poster competition.
Kendell will be presenting her research completed in Model High School’s AP Capstone program. Kendell’s project Evaluating How Abuse Impacts Female Serial Killers was submitted in the Medicine & Health/Behavioral Sciences category.
Kendell is a senior at Model High School and has been accepted to the Georgia Institute of Technology, John Hopkins University, University of Vermont, and Mercer University. She plans on majoring in Biomedical Sciences or Environmental Engineering with a pre-medical track.