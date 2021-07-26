Mike Mathews, the former manager of the Floyd County airport, was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame board of directors.
Mathews is the director at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. He led Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Floyd County for two decades before leaving for Athens in July 2018. He started learning how to fly at the age of 15 and holds a private pilot certificate with an instrument rating.
He currently serves as treasurer of the Georgia Airports Association, where he previously served as president, secretary, and vice president. He is also a member of the American Association of Airport Executives national and southeast chapters.