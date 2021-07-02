Calhoun-native Matt Robbins has been promoted to executive vice president of Greater Community Bank. Robbins joined the bank in 2014 and has gradually ascended through the ranks to his new post.
Under Robbins leadership, the lending team has increased GCB’s loan portfolio by 145%.
“Being able to serve the communities across Northwest Georgia is a tremendous honor,” said Robbins in a press release from the bank. “Greater Community Bank is an exceptional place to work, and I am proud to be a part of it.”
“Matt’s work ethic throughout the past decade has continued to boost the growth of our Bank within all three of our markets,” said President and CEO David J. Lance. “He has been instrumental in leading our lending efforts since 2015, and we are fortunate to have a professional who is dedicated to the success of our bank and that of our communities.”
Robbins graduated from Calhoun High School and the University of Georgia, where he played baseball for four years. He obtained a a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from UGA After joining the team at GCB, Robbins received a diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in 2015.
When he is not busy at the bank, Robbins is busy in the community. Robbins is a graduate of both Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County and Leadership Rome. He serves on the Board of Directors for Rome Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Java Joy, and the Calhoun/Gordon County Community Foundation.
He and his wife Keri have three children: Ryan, Greer and Beau.