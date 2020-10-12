Ford, Gittings and Kane Jewelers announced Krista Lovering as Rome’s newest registered jeweler member of the American Gem Society.
Lovering joined Ford, Gittings and Kane in January 2014 and began studying gemology. She has completed several Gemological Institute of America courses, including diamonds, diamond grading and the diamond lab course, which earned her the graduate diamond diploma from GIA.
To become a registered jeweler through the American Gem Society, she must adhere to the strict AGS standards for ethics, continuing education and consumer protection. She plans to enroll in the GIA colored gemstone courses to become a certified gemologist member of the American Gem Society.
Ford, Gittings and Kane is the home of Georgia’s first female certified gemologist, and Lovering is continuing the tradition. She is married to Brandon Lovering and they have three children, AuBree, Ava and Brexton.