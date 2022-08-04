Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. recently welcomed Trisha Long as the newest sales associate to its team of real estate agents.
Having assisted her husband, Marc Long, on various projects through his construction company, Long decided to pursue her Georgia real estate license. As a realtor, she is able to utilize her expertise and understanding of the homebuilding and renovation process while also combining it with her love for teaching.
It was becoming the owner-operator of a horse farm that first brought Long to Floyd County. For 12 years, she ran Twin Byrd Farm in Silver Creek, boarding horses and providing mounted patrol at different special events across the Southeast.
In 2006, Long joined the faculty at Pepperell Middle School as a math teacher, later transferring to Pepperell High School. There she helped start the soccer program and served as girls coach for more than 10 years. Whether it is how to buy a home or how to solve for x, Trisha thrives on seeing that moment the lightbulb goes off in the minds of her high school students and real estate clients.
“We are very excited to welcome Trisha to our team,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker at TTW. “We know her education background and problem-solving skills will be tremendous assets to our clients and to our company!”
Before graduating from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Long lived all over the country, including California, Illinois, and Wyoming. She holds a bachelor of science degree in secondary math education from Kennesaw State University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in animal and dairy science from the University of Georgia.
Long and her family reside on their 10-acre property in Armuchee. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking and spending time on the Etowah River and Lake Allatoona. She is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rome Board of REALTORS, Georgia Association of REALTORS, and National Association of REALTORS.