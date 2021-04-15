Shorter University

A number of local students were recognized at Shorter University’s Awards Day. The following seniors who excelled in their major areas received awards of distinction:

* Kaden Cochran of Adairsville, Accounting Award

* Darby Ambrose of Rising Fawn, Computer Information Systems Award

* Sydney Poston of Rising Fawn, Elementary Education Award

* Eric Knutsen of Lindale, Special Education Award

* Austin Powers of Rome, Nursing Award

* Morgan Maxwell of Kingston, Biochemistry Award

* Christopher Black of Rome, Chemistry Award

* Nicole Murphy of Cartersville, Ecology and Field Biology Award

* Michael Thomas Bryan of Rome, Mathematics Award

* Wesley Luke Smith of Kingston, Criminal Justice Award

* Destiny Killian of Aragon, English Award

* Danielle Griesemer of Rome, History Award

* Megan Van Meter of Rome, Human Services Award

* Coleton Barnes of Rome, Interdisciplinary Studies Award

