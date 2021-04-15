A number of local students were recognized at Shorter University’s Awards Day. The following seniors who excelled in their major areas received awards of distinction:
* Kaden Cochran of Adairsville, Accounting Award
* Darby Ambrose of Rising Fawn, Computer Information Systems Award
* Sydney Poston of Rising Fawn, Elementary Education Award
* Eric Knutsen of Lindale, Special Education Award
* Austin Powers of Rome, Nursing Award
* Morgan Maxwell of Kingston, Biochemistry Award
* Christopher Black of Rome, Chemistry Award
* Nicole Murphy of Cartersville, Ecology and Field Biology Award
* Michael Thomas Bryan of Rome, Mathematics Award
* Wesley Luke Smith of Kingston, Criminal Justice Award
* Destiny Killian of Aragon, English Award
* Danielle Griesemer of Rome, History Award
* Megan Van Meter of Rome, Human Services Award
* Coleton Barnes of Rome, Interdisciplinary Studies Award