Jackson wins Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet

Cleve Jackson, second from left, recently won the Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet held July 15-17 during the GFB YF&R Leadership Conference on Jekyll Island. The three finalists that Jackson competed against in the fourth round of competition were (from left) Willie Sizemore of Lee County, Emily Leonard of Echols County and Will Cabe of Franklin County.

 Georgia Farm Bureau

Floyd County Farm Bureau member Cleve Jackson recently won the Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet held July 15-17 during the GFB YF&R Leadership Conference on Jekyll Island.

Jackson prevailed over 16 other competitors from 16 counties to win the GFB YF&R Discussion Meet. This event is designed to mimic a committee meeting in which individuals seek solutions to ag issues.

In the final four round of the discussion meet, Jackson and the other finalists: Will Cabe of Franklin County; Emily Leonard of Echols County; and Willie Sizemore of Lee County; discussed how Farm Bureau can improve its effectiveness at recruiting YF&R members and increasing participating in YF&R programs.

As the state winner, Jackson received a John Deere Gator and trailer courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance, and courtesy of GFB, $500 cash and an expense-paid trip to the 2022 AFBF Convention in Atlanta, where he will represent Georgia in the national contest

Jackson is a sales representative for Elanco Animal Health’s poultry products and runs a commercial cow/calf operation.

The GFB Young Farmers & Ranchers program offers leadership development, educational and social opportunities for farmers and ag professionals between the ages of 18 and 35.

Recommended for you