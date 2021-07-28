Floyd County Farm Bureau member Cleve Jackson recently won the Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet held July 15-17 during the GFB YF&R Leadership Conference on Jekyll Island.
Jackson prevailed over 16 other competitors from 16 counties to win the GFB YF&R Discussion Meet. This event is designed to mimic a committee meeting in which individuals seek solutions to ag issues.
In the final four round of the discussion meet, Jackson and the other finalists: Will Cabe of Franklin County; Emily Leonard of Echols County; and Willie Sizemore of Lee County; discussed how Farm Bureau can improve its effectiveness at recruiting YF&R members and increasing participating in YF&R programs.
As the state winner, Jackson received a John Deere Gator and trailer courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance, and courtesy of GFB, $500 cash and an expense-paid trip to the 2022 AFBF Convention in Atlanta, where he will represent Georgia in the national contest
Jackson is a sales representative for Elanco Animal Health’s poultry products and runs a commercial cow/calf operation.
The GFB Young Farmers & Ranchers program offers leadership development, educational and social opportunities for farmers and ag professionals between the ages of 18 and 35.