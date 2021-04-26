Local nonprofit Restoration Rome has been named a Champion of Blueprint for Family First by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services in recognition of their effective model of bringing public and private services together to do better for children and families.
Restoration Rome, a Floyd County ministry of Global Impact International, grew out of work to reimagine what should happen when a family comes into care, including foster care, adoption and other DFCS involvement.
It provides healthcare, education and mentoring, parenting support, foster family assistance, mental health and substance abuse services, and spiritual and community enrichment under one roof — so families can focus on their own needs, rather than on running around from office to office.
"Restoration Rome is a hub for foster, adoption and family services, all designed to strengthen our families and restore those that have been broken. It houses all the support services that are around that effort,” said co-founder Mary Margaret Mauer.
Its model of community-based partnership is an example of some of the shifts coming to Georgia’s child welfare system under Georgia’s Blueprint for Family First, officials said. The state program encompasses a range of DFCS initiatives with the goals of strengthening families, reducing the trauma of removals and caring for kids in safe and stable homes.
“This agency cannot do this alone. We really need these community-based organizations, faith-based groups and nonprofits,” said DFCS Director Tom Rawlings. “What I love about Restoration Rome is that they're bringing everyone in the Rome area together to do this in one place. It's such a great support to the people that we serve, our staff and the entire community in Northwest Georgia.”