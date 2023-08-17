Local civic clubs present FrontLine awards

Honored during the Rome Noon Optimist Club’s annual FrontLine luncheon were, from left, Lieutenant Tiffany Helton and her husband, Capt. Daniel Henson, Atrium Floyd EMS; Anna Lively, Floyd County E-911 Center; Corporal David Harris, Rome-Floyd County Fire Department; David Graham, Advent Redmond EMS.

